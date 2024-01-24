The Final Meal Of Killer Karla Faye Tucker

Karla Faye Tucker never denied that she committed murder. Oh, she pleaded not guilty when brought to trial, but only at the insistence of her lawyers, she later told Larry King for CNN. She admitted to everything on the witness stand, in subsequent interviews, and to friends and family as documented by the Texas attorney general's office (via Death Penalty USA); her intent, with Danny Garrett, to intimidate and rob an acquaintance on June 13, 1983, her killing the man with a pickaxe and getting a sexual thrill from the assault, and the additional murder of a woman they didn't know who had the misfortune to be in the apartment.

Tucker told King that she didn't want to rationalize or excuse her crimes, but she felt they were an inevitable consequence of her life up to that time. Born of an extramarital affair to a crumbling family (per Crime Library), Tucker fell into drug use at age 10 and was led by her own mother into prostitution at 14. At 23 years old in 1983, she and Garrett were both high on a number of substances when they committed their murders. "In the state of mind that I was in back then, nothing really mattered to me, nothing," she told King in 1998, describing the killings as being like something she read in a book.