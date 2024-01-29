Strict Rules Ringo Starr Makes His Staff Follow

To start by stating the obvious: Ringo Starr is one of the legendary Beatles. As a former Beatle, he's pretty much rock royalty and it would be sort of unsurprising to find out that he was high-maintenance, super-demanding, and when it comes to staff? Surely, he has a list of demands a mile and a half long, right? Only ... it doesn't seem that way at all.

By the time 2019 rolled into that train wreck of a year that was 2020, Starr had been celebrating 30 years with an albeit constantly changing lineup for his All-Starr Band. That's wildly impressive, and the group's longevity might just have something to do with Starr himself — and the way that he treats not only his fellow band members, but the behind-the-scenes people who make it all happen. When he spoke with People about the band's enduring popularity, he said it was down to one thing: "We've been together a long time. I do feel it's a family."

Meanwhile, Starr is also more hands-on than might be expected of someone who's been sitting at the top of the industry for a good long time. Anyone who follows him on X (formerly known as Twitter) can rest assured that they're following the real deal, and that it's actually him posting all those funky, emoji-filled messages. And that? That's pretty cool: As are some of the things that he does ask of his staff-turned-family.