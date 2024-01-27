Disturbing Details Found In Garry Shandling's Autopsy Report

In 1977, Garry Shandling was 27 and a struggling comedy writer. He'd abandoned a college education in electrical engineering to pursue showbiz dreams (per The New York Times), but the life of a sitcom staff writer wasn't bringing him much joy. One day, on his way to a haircut, Shandling was caught in a car accident that left him with a punctured spleen, crushed intestines — and a near-death experience. "A voice [asked], 'Do you want to continue leading Garry Shandling's life?'" he recalled for Esquire years later. "Without thinking, I said, 'Yes.' Since then, I've been stuck living in the physical world while knowing, without a doubt, that there's something much more meaningful within it all."

After his brush with death, Shandling left behind staff writing to focus on stand-up comedy. "Life is short," he told the Times, "and one should attempt to fulfill real, true goals even if they feel like dreams that could never happen." That pursuit led him to success, admiration from his peers, and two highly acclaimed television series. GQ called him the "comedian's comedian's comedian," and even as he gradually withdrew from public life in his later years, he remained a highly regarded performer.

Death came in earnest for Shandling in March 2016. Per People, he collapsed while placing a 911 call and passed away in St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica. At the time, doctors told The Hollywood Reporter that no autopsy was planned, and initial reports assumed he died of a heart attack (per TMZ). But Shandling's doctor, uncertain as to the cause of his patient's death, refused to sign the death certificate, triggering a coroner's investigation.