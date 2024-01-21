What An Autopsy Report Won't Tell You

Autopsies: We've all seen enough cop shows to know how they work, right? You've got the examiner wearing a white or blue medical frock thing, maybe a matching hat and mask, those disposable latex gloves, a clipboard and pen, the body, medical instruments, and David Caruso from "CSI: Miami" in the background slipping on a pair of shades while spouting a slick one-liner past the camera. And in the end we know everything about how the person died, right? Not quite.

Basically, examinations of dead bodies work in two levels: with or without an autopsy. Taking the Lancashire City Council as a good example, almost two-thirds of those who die do not require autopsies because 1) a family doctor can vouch for the likely cause of death, 2) there's no foul play suspected, and 3) we've got non-invasive methods of examining a corpse. Those methods not only include things like a visual assessment of the body but also technologically non-invasive methods like CT scans.

But if those procedures don't prove enough, or if there's suspicion of a crime, then we've got to crack the body open. As Johns Hopkins Medicine says, a trained pathologist is the best person to conduct an autopsy because that person has knowledge of bodily tissues, chemical substances, and so on. Ultimately, though, an autopsy might not answer every question. An autopsy can't tell us exactly how a crime unfolded, as The Columbus Dispatch says, and not even toxicological reports are consistent across people or without limitations.