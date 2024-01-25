The Richard Simmons Biopic Feud Timeline Explained

After Richard Simmons emerged as a fitness guru back in the early 1980s, he soon became an American icon. Having first opened successful fitness centers, he later focused on the world of workout and aerobics videos such as "Sweating to the Oldies," which were huge sellers. As a result of his infectious personality and his fitness backstory, Simmons became a familiar face on TV with his hit "The Richard Simmons Show" and even appeared in movies.

Simmons' career in fitness lasted more than 40 years. Though he has rarely been seen in public for the last 10, he remains a beloved figure among American TV audiences and those who have improved their fitness through his routines. Little wonder then that recent reports saying Pauly Shore — who bears an uncanny resemblance to the former fitness guru — was set to play Simmons in an upcoming biopic generated a great deal of excitement among fans.

However, the proposed biopic seemed to be news to Simmons, who posted a rare public statement distancing himself from the film. Here's what we know so far.