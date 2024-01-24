The Tragic Real-Life Story Of The Pawn Stars Cast

Watch regular episodes of "Pawn Stars," and it might start to seem like the Harrison family has the Midas touch. They, after all, regularly drop sums in the six digits on all kinds of items, and while it's possible to see how it's that kind of mindset that led to the building of a massive empire, there's more to it than that. Rick Harrison has been candid about how it's about more than the bottom line: It's about spotting the deals, knowing what he can flip and what he can't, and knowing which customers bring in the business that's worth his time.

There was a lot of determination that went into things, too. Harrison explained to Fox News that when they initially started looking at getting a license to open a pawn shop, they were told that it was going to cost them somewhere in the neighborhood of a million bucks. They didn't have that kind of cash — at least, not yet.

But Harrison's business savvy was already in high gear, and he explained, "Apparently in 1955, the good old boys got together and they passed the city ordinance saying they'd issue one more pawn license when the city population got to a quarter of a million." After regular phone calls to check on population numbers and a bit of help from a lawyer, they secured their license for a mere $50 and the rest is, as they say, history. That said, it hasn't all been roses, rainbows, and smooth sailing for the cast of "Pawn Stars."