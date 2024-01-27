What Happened To Kanye West's Childhood Drawings From Antiques Roadshow?

Vinoda Basnayake was watching "Antiques Roadshow" when the Kanye West segment came on, and the self-proclaimed fan of the rapper was immediately drawn to the work. "The minute I heard it was by Kanye — one of my favorite artists of all time — I knew I had to have it," he told the Washingtonian. Tracking down Stephen Scoggins and Damien Dziepak and then convincing them to part with the artwork took some doing. But his persistence paid off, and in early 2021 he flew to California and picked up his new cache of Kanye's old art. He said he may loan the work out to various museums "so other people can enjoy them."

While appraising West's artwork, Woolley pointed out that "we see the value rise and fall along with the popularity of the celebrity" (via "Access Hollywood"). West is known for making controversial statements — from alleging enslaved Black people had "a choice" in 2018 to comments deemed anti-semitic in 2022 (resulting in several companies cutting ties with the rapper), per Britannica. It's worth noting that PBS removed the "Antiques Roadshow" clip about West's art from its website. Time will tell whether the value of West's high school artwork will suffer from his sometimes scandalous behavior.