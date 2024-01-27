Tupac Was Actually Shot Five Times Just Two Years Before His Death

"Don't nobody move," the gunmen shouted, Tupac Shakur recounted to Vibe. "Everybody on the floor. You know what time it is." The robbers ordered everyone to give them their jewelry. While the other men with him did as they were told, Shakur froze, refused to give up his things, and then made a grab at one of the gunmen's hands. The first shot went through the rapper's groin. He dropped to the ground and the men kept shooting, kicking, and punching him. "It was like they were mad at me," Shakur recalled. "I felt them kicking me and stomping me; they didn't hit nobody else." One of the men also shot Shakur's manager, Freddie Moore, once in the stomach, per the Daily News.

Tupac's friends dragged him to the safety of the elevator before an ambulance rushed him to Bellevue Hospital, where he had surgery for wounds to his groin, head, and left hand. But just 18 hours later, he checked himself out of the hospital. The next day he appeared in court in a wheelchair. He didn't stay to hear the jury find him guilty of first-degree sexual assault for abusing a young woman in his hotel room, according to the Associated Press. The jury acquitted him of sodomy and gun charges. Shakur would spend his recovery from the shooting in jail at Rikers Island waiting to be sentenced, per a separate AP story.