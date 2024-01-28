The World's Most Bizarre Border Splits

Few things explain the flow of power, politics, war, and the often-arbitrary nature of national identities than a map. Borderlines come from previous borderlines, which came from the mingling and migration of people over thousands of years. Finland didn't exist as an independent nation until 1917, and then it lost a chunk of itself — the maiden's arm — to Russia during World War II. The southern tip of the Netherlands strangely juts between Germany and Belgium and doesn't make sense without knowledge of the Treaty of Maastricht in 1843. Some borders follow natural features like rivers, while others have actual walls. And of course, we all know about the completely bizarre, straight-lined borders of certain African nations that barely overlap with indigenous ethnic groups.

But even bearing all this strangeness in mind, some borders are stranger than others. Some are more "Huh, nifty" than weird. The entirety of the U.S.-Canada border, for instance, is separated by a 20-foot wide gap in the treeline that stretches onward to the horizon (and yes, it requires maintenance). The U.S. also has its Four Corners Monument where New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah meet. Esperança, Portugal has a tiny 10-foot-long bridge that connects it to Spain. Belgium and Germany have a bike lane that straddles the line between the countries. But while these are unusual borders, others are truly convoluted — and tell stories far deeper than lines on a map.