Wild Stories Of Celebrities Interacting With Elvis Presley

History is full of those stories that just seem too larger-than-life to be true, and according to Dwight Chapin, he was up close and personal for one of the biggest pop culture stories of Richard Nixon's presidential term. He was Nixon's appointments secretary, and it's easy to see where this is going.

In a piece for Politico, he wrote that when someone first told him that Elvis Presley had left a note at the front gates, he was pretty sure someone was pulling a massive practical joke. It wasn't a joke: Elvis had gotten chatting with a California senator while they were on a flight to Washington, DC, and got it into his head that he wanted to meet the president and see what he could do about bringing an anti-drug message to the nation's youth. What else was he bringing? A gun ... to meet the president. A .45, to be precise, and after being vetted by the Secret Service, he was actually allowed to hold onto the weapon, which he'd decided would make a perfect gift.

Chapin wrote that "Presley was completely genuine and echoed the themes from his letter about wanting to help his country and do something about the drug problem." Elvis, he added, "was a little overwhelmed the first time he stepped into the Oval Office," but to be fair, so were the people who showed up to work that day not expecting to see Elvis. Nixon, admittedly, is pushing the definition of celebrity, but it's too great a story not to tell — just like these interactions with actual, bona fide celebrities.