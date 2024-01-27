Times People Threatened To Assassinate Joe Biden

Even before Joe Biden won the Presidential Election in 2020 he had become a target for potential violence. As reported by CNBC, in May that year police in Kannapolis, North Carolina arrested a 19-year-old named Alexander Treisman after he was discovered to be carrying a concealed weapon. Police also investigated a van and a car belonging to Treisman, and they found numerous firearms including a Sig Sauer AR Rifle, a 9 mm Luger, a Kel-Tec Sub-2000, a .22-caliber rifle, and a Russian Mosin Nagant M91/30 bolt-action rifle. They also confiscated suspicious drawings, books on weapons and bomb-making, and more than $500,000 in cash. In an interview with the Joint Terrorism Task Force, Treisman admitted an interest in terrorism.

As court documents reportedly show, Treisman's internet post history also revealed that he appeared to be considering performing a mass shooting of civilians, claiming that he "was going to do a columbine for a while," referring to the notorious school shooting of 1999 that resulted in the deaths of 15 people including the two gunmen. However, Treisman added: "I think it would be better to put it towards something more memorable" before later posing the question, "Should I kill joe biden [sic]?"

Treisman had seemingly been traveling from state to state amassing weapons, and he was also in possession of several bumper plates and a cache of electronic devices. A number of these devices were found to be storing child sex images, for which he was later charged.