What The Suspected Gilgo Beach Serial Killer's Life In Jail Is Really Like

You know how serial killers roll: Slaughter a bunch of innocent people according to a particular method, maybe do something grisly to the bodies, evade authorities for a bit, get apprehended, get put on trial, and lounge around in a lavishly appointed jail cell until ... let's say conviction and possibly execution? If the person is found guilty, that is. If not, the person will probably just have a really hard time getting a job after having a fairly tolerable time behind bars. Case dismissed.

But really, those of us who aren't suspected serial killers want to know: How's jail treating you, Rex Heuermann, aka the alleged Gilgo Beach Killer, aka the possible Long Island Serial Killer (LISK)? Heuermann was arrested back in July 2023 on suspicion of being the serial killer who's haunted Long Island's Gilgo Beach for over a decade. As of this writing, Heuermann is officially charged with the deaths of four women — the "Gilgo Four," as CNN describes. All three were sex workers discovered in December 2010, per NBC News. However, Crime Timelines explains that there are 16 additional potential LISK victims dating back to 1989.

As for Heuermann, former owner of the now-closed Manhattan-based architectural firm RH Consultants & Associates Inc., New York's Sheriff of Suffolk County Errol Toulon told WCBS 880 (via the Daily Mail) that he's "very comfortable" in jail. He's got a cell to himself, a TV, lots of time to sleep, is "eating normally," and has had precisely zero visitors. Also, his wife filed for divorce. WCBS 880