Times Netflix's Griselda Lied To You

While "Griselda" portrays Griselda Blanco as rising to the top of the cocaine trade in the 1970s, it also makes efforts to humanize her and draw attention to the challenges and rampant sexism that Columbian women had to contend with during the era. As such, the first episode of "Griselda" shows the protagonist being forced by her husband, Alberto, to sleep with her brother-in-law, Fernando. Alberto believes that by gifting his wife he will be able to absolve himself of the debt he owes his brother. Viewers come to understand that the stomach-churning scenario is only the latest in a string of challenges that Blanco has faced with grit and steel. She goes through with it, though she leaves Alberto in the aftermath. When he attempts to prevent her, she kills him and flees to Miami with a kilo of cocaine. The city becomes both her new home and the center of her drug trafficking operation.

But the storyline involving Fernando was fabricated, and while it appears that Blanco was just making her first steps on the drug dealing ladder when she attempts to find a buyer for her kilo of coke, the truth is that she was already a big deal before reaching Miami. Blanco had already been in the drug trade for a decade by the time she arrived in the city, and she reportedly killed Alberto after concluding that he had stolen millions of dollars from the business.