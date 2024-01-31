Why Some Music Gives You Chills, According To Science

Music is a form of performance, ritual, and entertainment that is found in all cultures of the world. While music is highly diverse in the way it is practiced and consumed, it is universal in many of the systems it employs — such as rhythm — and the human responses it elicits, such as dancing and singing.

Today, music is a multi-billion dollar industry. Artists working in the medium, such as Taylor Swift and Beyonce, are some of the wealthiest and most instantly recognizable people on the planet, though styles of popular music change quickly like fashion does. But rather than being something we learn how to consume, our love of music appears to be innate.

Babies and toddlers, for example, can dance to artists such as Swift as naturally as they tend to fall asleep to traditional lullabies. We typically retain our ability to be affected by music as we enter adulthood, with studies showing that the majority of people have experienced a musical "frisson," otherwise known the "the chills," when listening to music. While scientists are still trying to explain exactly why certain passages of music may affect listeners in such a way, research has shown that the shiver down your spine you feel is underpinned by a series of complex physical responses in the nervous system.