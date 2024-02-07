What The Final Days Of A Death Row Inmate Are Like

It doesn't matter what side of the capital punishment argument a person falls on, some conversations are universally important to have. That includes what it's really like for those who have gotten a date for their execution. Before that conversation, though, there are a few important things worth noting — like the fact that for many people, execution comes only after years behind bars and oftentimes, in solitary confinement.

In 2020, the average time a death row prisoner could expect to wait for their execution date was around 18 years, according to the United States Department of Justice. That's brought up a debate over whether or not the process leading up to the death penalty is cruel and unusual ... and while it's important, it's a whole other can of worms that provides an important context here.

It's also worth mentioning that exactly what happens in the weeks and days before an execution can vary quite a bit. Robert Dunham is the executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, and he told The Marshall Project, "There are certain things states are constitutionally required to do. You can't execute someone in a manner that is cruel and unusual. But everything else is up [to the states] to decide."