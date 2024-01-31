Can Precognitive Dreams Really Tell The Future?

On the night of March 14, 44 B.C., Calpurnia, the wife of the Roman Emperor Julius Caesar, had a terrifying dream. Some sources claim that she dreamt of the collapse of Caesar's house, while others record that she was awoken by the image of her husband dying in her arms. Whatever the dream was, it so shook Calpurnia that she begged Caesar not to go to the Senate the following day. However, he ignored her. Caesar met with a group of his former allies, who stabbed him to death.

The episode is one of the most famous examples of a precognitive dream in antiquity, but the experience of having dreams that seem to predict the future isn't just the reserve of historical figures or works of fiction. In fact, in her study "Precognitive Dreaming: Investigating Anomalous Cognition and Psychological Factors," published in the Journal of Parapsychology, Caroline Watt notes that 67% of 1,500 Americans in a survey had previously recorded psychic experiences, while another study on 1,000 subjects in the U.K. found that about 33% had experienced precognition. A third study found that 60% of apparent precognition had come in the form of a dream.

Being given an important message about the future either in the form of a symbolic dream, a clear image of an event that has not yet come to pass, or a message from beyond the grave concerning future events, would all typically be considered supernatural or paranormal occurrences that physical laws cannot explain. However, rather than write the phenomenon off, some experts have put forward explanations as to why so many of us seem to see the future in our dreams.