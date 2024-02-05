The Most Disastrous Donald Trump Interviews In History

U.S. presidents have faced off with some formidable adversaries over the country's history, but in the last decade or so, they have faced none more formidable than the English language. After eight years under President Barack Obama, one of the most eloquent men to ever hold the office, the contrast was glaring when he was followed by Donald Trump and then Joe Biden, two guys who have been known to wrestle with their words, to put it politely. To put it more accurately, they have been known to get treated by their words much like the Hulk treated Loki at the end of "The Avengers."

The similarity between the two ends, though, with that superficial observation. While Joe Biden has humorously referred to himself as a "gaffe machine," Donald Trump has insisted that he is a "very stable genius" while consistently and flagrantly serving up word salads topped off with arrogance dressing and croutons of falsehood. In interviews, Trump seemingly can't help but make whatever controversy he happens to be embroiled in at the time seem far worse, even in the friendliest environments — and while this tendency might not matter much to his dedicated supporters, it has kept the jaws of everyone else on the floor since the moment he declared his candidacy for the presidency in 2015. Here is the worst of the worst — the most disastrous interviews Trump has ever taken part in.