What Really Happened To Griselda Blanco's Sons?

This article contains spoilers for the Netflix show "Griselda."

The story of Griselda Blanco has been the stuff of legend among true crime fans for decades. Known as the "Cocaine Godmother," Blanco was a major drug trafficker in Columbia, New York, and Miami, who amassed an estimated fortune of $1.5 billion and left a trail of dead enemies in her wake. Famously, the notorious druglord Pablo Escobar once claimed: "The only man I was ever afraid of was a woman named Griselda Blanco."

This chilling quote opens episode one of Netflix's hit 2024 limited series "Griselda," a stylized retelling of her wild and unbelievable story, the YouTube trailer of which describes Blanco as a "Queenpin. Innovator. Mother. Killer." Indeed, though Blanco's criminal enterprise takes center stage in "Griselda," the show also goes out of its way to explore the effect that her crimes have on her children.

Blanco had four sons: three with her first husband, a pimp and forger named Carlos Trujillo, and a fourth with her third husband, hitman Dario Sepúlveda. Sadly, Blanco's youngest son, Michael, confirmed in an interview with The Mirror in 2020 that all three of his older brothers had been killed. Here's what we know.