The Infamous Super Bowl Halftime Show That Hired An Elvis Impersonator

It was one of the strangest spectacles ever to grace the television screen much less the halftime of a Super Bowl. NBC sportscaster Bob Costas, acting as emcee, looked nothing short of embarrassed. "Alright, before we go any further, I'd just like to say publicly, this is the single proudest moment of my life," he said while wearing 3D glasses, tongue firmly in cheek. The crew in the studio burst out laughing. It didn't bode well for what was to come.

On January 22, 1989, NBC presented the first 3D television broadcast in history, but that claim to fame couldn't save the Super Bowl XXIII halftime show from quickly earning the title "Stupid Bowl I," according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. The newspaper went on to quip that you "don't often get to see institutions the size of the National Football League and NBC make fools of themselves in public." From the gold-lamé-wearing Elvis impersonator who was also a magician to the not-quite synchronized dancing of thousands of women in poodle skirts and men in satin jackets lip-synching 1950s and '60s songs (with only a few bars of any tune Elvis ever sang). Graphics of spinning trumpets, poodles, musical notes, and records in day-glow colors only made things weirder. "What all this was supposed to signify was anyone's guess," the newspaper stated.