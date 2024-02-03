Why There Are Multiple Singing Voices For Bob Marley In The One Love Biopic

The reggae legend Bob Marley has remained an icon and is still the defining voice of the music he helped popularize since his tragic death back in 1981 at the age of just 36. His music is a mainstay of mainstream radio, while the greatest hits collection encompassing his career with The Wailers, "Legend," continues to sell and be streamed widely, and is today one of the biggest-selling albums of all time, with 28 million units sold globally, according to the website Best Selling Albums.

He has been memorialized repeatedly over the years, with Kevin Mcdonald's 2012 documentary, "Marley," receiving wide coverage and critical acclaim. But like other musical icons including Elvis Presley, Jimi Hendrix, and Johnny Cash, there looks likely to be a renewed surge of interest in his discography thanks to an upcoming biopic, "Bob Marley: One Love."

The movie, which stars British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir in the title role, puts Marley's music career and fame in the context of his Kingston, Jamaica roots, and largely focuses on two pivotal years of Marley's life starting in 1976 when political unrest led to ongoing violence in the island nation. While director Reinaldo Marcus Green has striven to give an authentic account of Marley's life and milieu in the biopic, both Green and Ben-Adir have openly admitted that, though the performances portrayed in the movie look uncannily like the real thing, a great deal of audio trickery was employed to get Marley's tone just right — with two of Marley's descendants instrumental in the process.