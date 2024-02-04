Did A Pope Really Choke To Death On A Fly? Here's What We Know

It'd be quite the horrifying, foreboding scene. You, your bishop buddies, some attendants, and other pontifical persons sit at the table having dinner like any other evening. There's some wine going around, maybe some jokes, maybe some talk about God or politics, and snap — the pope starts choking. People ask him if he's okay, but he can't respond. He drops his food, maybe his goblet, clutches his throat, but no one knows what to do. Folks race to his side, call for help, and maybe check his mouth for anything stuck in the throat, but ... It's too late. The pope has died right there and then. And now, someone is swearing that they spotted a fly zip into his mouth just before he choked.

Whether or not anyone took this very inauspicious happening as a warning from the Almighty is unknown. But witnesses said it did happen. The Catholic Church Bishop's Conference of England and Wales says that in 1159 C.E., people witnessed Pope Adrian IV die in this exact manner. Born Nicholas Breakspear around 1,000 C.E., he was the only Englishman in history to assume the title of pope, nearly 400 years before King Henry VIII broke from Catholicism in 1534. Sources like Historic U.K. say that a fly was indeed involved, but was already dead in the wine. Ultimately, though, while no one can go back in time to do an autopsy, sources generally agree that the likely culprit was tonsilitis. Specifically, as Hertfordshire Mercury says, a tonsillitis-related complication called quinsy.