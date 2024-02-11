Celebrities Connected To Infamous Serial Killers

It's no secret that humankind is infatuated with true crime, and serial killers are the juiciest criminals of them all ... often literally. And let's say right up front that obsession is nothing new. In the Victorian era, entire families famously gathered to watch some good, old-fashioned executions, and it wasn't long before people were cashing in: Printers were selling broadsheets commemorating crimes and executions, and even at the beginning of Victoria's reign, crowds could buy souvenirs like pottery figurines of popular killers.

Think some of the recent movies have been gratuitous? Victorians would think nothing of it ... particularly those who bought pieces of the actual barn where the notorious Red Barn Murder took place. Profiting from some of the most horrible crimes in human history came to something of an end in 1987, with the Son of Sam Laws. As the name suggests, it was enacted after David Berkowitz started getting offers from companies who wanted to buy his life story. New York State? They weren't cool with that.

It's always been a controversial thing — First Amendment rights, and all — but courts doubled down in 2023. That's when the wife of Long Island Serial Killer suspect Rex Heuermann cut a million-dollar deal for her story, and lawmakers started looking at expanding that to criminals' families. It's easy to see why victims' families might protest their loved ones' killers becoming celebrities, but here's a question: Have some of our favorite mainstream celebrities crossed paths with serial killers in a big way? Absolutely.

The following article includes allegations and descriptions of addiction, sexual assault, and suicide.