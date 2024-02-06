Country Music Star Toby Keith Dead At 62

On February 6, 2024, Toby Keith's family announced via his official X account that he died at the age of 62. The statement — overlaid on a photograph of the famed country singer in a cowboy hat and dark jacket — said that Keith "passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

Born Toby Keith Covel on July 8, 1961, in Clinton, Oklahoma, Keith was an oil worker and a football player before making a career of his lifelong love of music. He made his name in the early 1990s with this platinum-selling self-titled album and went on to have several more hit albums and singles throughout the decade. His 2001 hit, "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue," which became an anthem for the U.S. military, was written in response to the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. He told Entertainment Weekly that he'd played more than 200 USO shows in Iran and Afghanistan.

Keith's career continued into the 21st century, including a high-profile performance at Donald Trump's pre-inauguration ceremony in 2017. Keith announced that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.