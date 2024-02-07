Here's How Experts Think The 'Screaming Mummy' Actually Died

The image of Egyptian burial as it is remembered today appears both luxurious and elegant, with sumptuous sarcophagi encasing the mummified remains of their pharaohs and nobility, a precaution, they believed, that would ensure their safe passage to the afterlife. Egyptians even mummified and created beautiful burial plots for their cats, animals they revered.

But for many years Egyptologists have been puzzled by the existence of one particularly horrifying specimen of Ancient Egyptian remains. It is the body of a man, which, rather than lying calmly like the remains of other mummies, lies with its mouth agape, its head thrown back in apparent pain. Known as the "Screaming Mummy," little was known about exactly why his death throes were seemingly so agonizing. But with the help of ancient chronicles as well as 21st-century genetic evidence, scientists and historians have pieced together his story, which places him at the center of a treasonous parricidal plot that ultimately led to him being forced to take his own life. His name, according to some experts, was Prince Pentawere.

[Featured image by Khruner via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled]