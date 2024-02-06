Billy Joel's Relationships With His Ex-Wives And Current Wife Explained

The 2024 Grammys were special for a number of reasons. Another album of the year award for Taylor Swift, who is now undoubtedly the biggest musical act in the world. A Dr. Dre global impact award for Jay-Z, who in his speech took time to pay special tribute to his wife Beyoncé. But while this generation of artists was cementing their legacies, the ceremony was also notable for the return of some of the most respected songwriters of the 20th century. For the first time in her six-decade career, Joni Mitchell performed at the Grammys. But arguably the biggest surprise of the night was the performance of "Piano Man" Billy Joel. The celebrated songwriter — who had not released any new self-penned songs since the single "All My Life" in 2007, which itself was the first since 1993 — used the occasion to debut his first new material in 17 years.

Titled "Turn the Lights Back On," the song is a collaboration with a team of songwriters led by Freddy Wexler, who unexpectedly coaxed Joel to begin recording new material again. Unsurprisingly, Joel's comeback is a love song, as tender and moving as his most famous ballads, such as "Just the Way You Are." Joel himself knows something about romance. Over the course of his 74 years on the planet, he has been married four times, and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, accompanied him to the awards show along with their two biological daughters. Here is everything we know about Billy Joel's marriages.