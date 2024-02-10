How A BBC Journalist Accidentally Got High During A News Report

Many of us have been there. You take a drag of the old sticky-icky, exhale, zone out, maybe contemplate the nature of infinity, and bam: Is that a ballet skirt on that chihuahua? Cue the endless laughter at practically anything and everything. "The giggles" and similar responses are out of our control when using marijuana. Cannabis increases blood flow to the frontal and temporal lobes — the areas of the brain that regulate laughter. Meanwhile, the THC-induced release of neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine makes people feel elated, euphoric, content, etc. In other words: You're arguably your best, stress-free self when on weed.

But how many people have gotten high while at work? And we don't mean a little work-from-home puff-'em-up (shh, we won't tell). And we also don't mean sitting on your desk in the middle of an open-office floor plan and whipping out a Zippo and blunt while staring your boss dead in the eyes. We mean being recorded while standing in a rocky desert. With a big 'pile of drugs behind you. And the drugs are on fire. And you're standing too close. And you can't stop laughing. Also, you're a serious war reporter.

That is precisely what happened to one Quentin Sommerville of the BBC sometime around 2010. As The Washington Post explains, the clip was never aired, but it got shared online to Sommerville's followers. In 2014 the clip went viral and caused fits of giggles around the world.