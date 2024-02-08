The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Carl Weathers

Sometimes, the universe comes together in wonderful ways. When Carl Weathers walked onto screens in "The Mandalorian," it was like a love letter to decades past for People of a Certain Age. At the same time those People of a Certain Age were cheering on Rocky in the ring and seeing the brilliant metamorphosis of opponent-turned-friend Apollo Creed, they were also dreaming of hopping on a starship and heading off to a galaxy far, far away. "The Mandalorian" brought them together in a cosmic crash, and it was wonderful.

Weathers spoke with Hypebeast about his role as Greef Karga, and acknowledged that it was a monumental task. "It's tough, because you've got a lot to live up to. You go into something that's so beloved around the world, and you realize people have so many strong opinions about what 'Star Wars' really is. The first question was, 'How do we not screw this up?'"

Even more exciting were hints that Weathers had big plans for his character, saying that given the chance, he would have loved to direct an entire movie centered around Karga as he took on pirates and the Empire, and even to tell the story of a young Karga. Tragically, Weathers passed away on February 1, 2024, before any of that came to fruition. In a tribute to this versatile actor who embodied one of the great characters of his era, let's take a look back at his off-screen struggles.