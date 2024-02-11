Here's What Happened To Medusa's Sisters After Her Death In Greek Mythology

Greek mythology contains loads of memorable, standout characters, many of which have stood the test of time. Theseus, who with the help of the Minoan princess Ariadne, slayed the bull-headed, man-bodied minotaur and escaped from its underground labyrinth? Check. The hero Heracles (or Hercules to the Romans) whose first of 12 labors involves killing the invincible Namean lion? Check. Narcissus who fell so madly in love with his own reflection in a pool of water that he didn't eat or drink, but died and granted to us our word "narcissism"? Check. Zeus, Hera, Hades, Poseidon, Ares, Athena, Hermes, and many, many more gods live on, in a way, even if they aren't physically worshipped in temples anymore.

And then there's Medusa, arguably Greek mythology's most well-known figure. Even folks completely unfamiliar with Greek myth likely know the essentials: she had snakes for hair, her gaze turned people to stone, the dude who killed her (Perseus) used a shiny shield to see her and cut off her head, etc. This covers the basics. Folks might not realize, however, that Medusa was just the most famous of three monstrous sisters: the Gorgons. And while Medusa was mortal, her sisters Stheno and Euryale were immortal — they were also vastly more powerful. After Medusa died, they lived on. Some stories say that they traveled to the underworld to torment souls there, rather than stay above in the world of the living.