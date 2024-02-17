The Strangest Mysteries Still Surrounding The Manson Family

Charles Manson and his so-called "Family," a hippie cult and criminal gang that haunted the San Francisco and Los Angeles areas in the late 1960s and early 1970s, are renowned as some of the most notorious killers in American history. Most famous for the murders of actress Sharon Tate and her friends on August 8, 1969, and the randomly selected Leno and Rosemary LaBianca the following night, the Manson cult has piqued the interest of true crime fans across the world in the decades since their gruesome crimes. While ultimately Manson and four of his followers were convicted of the Tate-LaBianca murders, plus the earlier murder of drug dealer Gary Hinman and the later murder of stuntman Donald Shea, many theorists believe these were hardly the only deadly crimes carried out by the Manson Family.

According to a Los Angeles Times interview with Manson prosecutor Stephen Kay, Manson claimed to have been involved in 35 murders. While Kay believes this might have just been a boast from one inmate to another, Los Angeles police have an official list of 12 cold case murder files that they believe Manson might be responsible for in one way or another. Just how many murders did Manson and his followers commit? What drove them to their gruesome killing spree in the first place? These and other questions are just some of the many lingering mysteries surrounding the notorious Manson Family.