The Untold Truth Of JFK's Three Grandchildren

It's probably not much of a stretch to assume that most people are familiar with John F. Kennedy. You know, the 35th president of the United States, whose assassination in 1963 has spawned more conspiracy theories than you can count. There's also a pretty good chance you know about the Kennedy family more generally, whether that be in relation to JFK's famous siblings — politicians Robert F. Kennedy and Ted Kennedy, for example — or simply the family name. After all, they're not known as America's royal family for nothing.

That said, the Kennedy clan is huge. JFK had eight siblings, and many of them had many kids of their own — RFK alone had 11 children. The family tree has a whole lot of branches that are pretty hard to keep track of, with some of those branches intersecting with some other very famous families (the Schwarzenegger and Pratt families, most notably).

When JFK married Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, they had four kids, two of whom (John F. Kennedy Jr. and Caroline Bouvier Kennedy) survived into adulthood. JFK Jr. died in a plane crash in 1999, but Caroline is still alive today, and she has three kids with Edwin Schlossberg — Rose, Tatiana, and John "Jack" Schlossburg. All three of them are incredibly talented — what you'd almost expect of a Kennedy — but they've also tried to lead normal lives, regardless of the spotlight.