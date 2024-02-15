What Happened To The Bodies From Pompeii?

The marketplaces and squares of the lively, cosmopolitan city of 12,000 bustled with the usual activity. People filed into bakeries and left carrying bread in their arms. Single-room, fast food restaurants around the town — about 80 in total — served quick and easy fare for passersby: fruit, stews, cheese, fish, spiced wine, and more. Taverns, brothels, factories, artisan shops, cafes, and bathhouses stood ready and active like any day before, as History says.

On this day, though, all these people's lives — the people of Pompeii, Rome — changed in an instant. The nearby volcano, Vesuvius, detonated and suffocated the city and nearby areas in ash and lava. Most people escaped, but about 2,000 didn't. As Live Science says, nearby infrastructure shows evidence of refugee resettlement. For example, professor Steven Tuck said the Sulpicius family carried their safe and financial records with them when they fled. They resettled in Cumae to the west because they knew people there.

Those who couldn't or wouldn't flee got struck by flying stone and buried in pyroclastic flow and ash. The heat was so intense that the New England Journal of Medicine reported one man's brain turning to glass. But the shape of the dead was preserved beneath volcanic matter. And thanks to a plaster cast method developed by 19th-century archaeologist Giuseppe Fiorelli, those shapes remain at the site of the 79 C.E. volcanic detonation, lying in death poses. Only some bones and teeth remain of the people inside.