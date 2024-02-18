Strange Details About Dating In The Past

Here's Fun Fact No. 1: Dating didn't exist until the late 19th century. But surely, one might protest, people had to be getting together before then, so what gives? Well, here's the deal, as explained by historians Allan Carlson and Beth Bailey in the audio report "Wandering Toward the Altar: The Decline of American Courtship (via Boundless). In a nutshell, early couples participated in courtship, which is a more formal way of deciding whether or not the other person is marriage material. Partnerships were often arranged, reasons were often based on financial concerns instead of romantic motivations, and meetings took place in a family-chaperoned, at-home sort of situation.

Dating, on the other hand, is the practice of going out in the big, wide, and more importantly, unsupervised world to meet up with the person of an individual's choosing to have some fun. That's not to say courtship is non-existent in our modern world, but it is different — and that's an important distinction.

Things were starting to shift toward romantic dating during the Victorian era, inspired by none other than Queen Victoria herself. She set an example of marrying with love in mind — famously mourning Prince Albert for the rest of her days — but there were still chaperones in play for many young couples. That went out the door with World War I, and honestly, that's just the tip of the iceberg. So, let's talk dating, how it became what it is today, and the weird, weird things that happened along the way.