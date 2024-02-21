The Lethal Byford Dolphin Accident Of 1983 Explained

A scary fact of life is that anyone can die in a freak accident. However, few people are ever likely to be in a situation that could result in a death as freaky as that suffered by four of the five men killed on an oil rig in the North Sea in November 1983: explosive decompression.

Since humans tend to be perversely fascinated by the macabre, the Byford Dolphin accident is infamous for the sudden and terrible way the victims died, but there is so much more to the story than that. The reality is a painful tale of corporate greed, a decades-long cover-up, and families who were just as much victims as the men who were killed that day. While the horrible way these men died will always be the most well-known part of the story, out of respect for them, it should be understood in its proper context, as just one part of a much larger tragedy.

The following article includes descriptions of traumatic injury and death. Some images of the Byford Dolphin accident may be upsetting to view, and while we haven't included those images here, Grunge advises caution if you're searching for related information.