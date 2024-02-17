How Many Arrests Has Comedian Katt Williams Had Over The Years?

Ohio-born comedian Katt Williams has been a big-name stand-up comedian and actor for more than two decades. He told Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay (via YouTube) that he was a highly intelligent child who "loved to read" and who found out early he had a knack for the stage. However, he came from a strict Jahovah's Witness family, and after an "altercation" with his father he left home when he was only 13. He spent several years surviving and moving around the country but eventually began chasing his dream, which began in the world of comedy and led to his appearance on several TV shows.

His star rose in 2002, when he portrayed Money Mike in "Friday after Next," his movie debut and the role for which he is still arguably best known. He has continued to be a popular screen presence, releasing several stand-up specials, including two on Netlflix in 2018 and 2022. He has attracted controversy for his behavior at live shows and for comments he has made in interviews.

But despite overcoming his difficult childhood and his successes on stage and screen, his adult life has been dogged with legal troubles, and even after achieving fame, he has faced arrest on numerous occasions for a wide variety of offenses, with the arrests often impacting his career. A survey of internet news reports suggests that Williams has been arrested 17 times during his career, though in a recent Club Shay Shay (via YouTube) interview Williams claims he has gone to jail a total of 30 times. Here are the details.