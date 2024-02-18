The Unusual Backstage Rituals Paul McCartney Likes To Do

Anyone who's ever stepped onto a stage to perform music, drama, poetry, or to give a speech, presentation, or talk knows how staggeringly nerve-wracking it can be. Some people get physically ill, and even develop high-temperature fevers called "psychogenic fevers" as an acute, intense stress response. Coping methods vary, but some folks might exercise to release tension. Others might take the not-too-healthy route and drink till loopy. Meditation is an option, as is doing an activity to try and distract the mind. It makes sense that those new to the stage get worse stage fright than veterans. But someone with a musical pedigree like gifted songwriter and ex-Beatle Paul McCartney? Surely not, right?

McCartney might not get full-on, petrified stage fright anymore, but he does get jitters that he describes as "not too bad," according to his response in a Q&A on his website. In the early days of the Beatles, he realized that stage fright came from a fear of rejection — from not being convinced that the audience would like him or respond to him well. But even though McCartney's fears have subsided, he's developed pre-show rituals to get him into the proper state of mind and body. On the Paul McCartney website, McCartney says that he learned his regimen from Little Richard back "when we were kids," one that consists of a very common sense solution to loosening the vocal cords: breathing in hot, steaming water with a towel over his head, and then gargling with salt water.