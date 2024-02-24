These Were The United States' Plans If Japan Hadn't Surrendered In WWII

Today, with decades of history at our backs, it may seem like the end of World War II was a foregone conclusion. After all, by early August 1945, the Axis powers in Europe had been defeated. With some of its most important supporters left reeling, surely Japan would soon surrender and the war would be over. But military strategists weren't quite so sure. The Battle of Iwo Jima had made Japan's drive to keep fighting painfully clear. When U.S. forces attempted to take the small Japanese island and its strategically important air base in February 1945, the operation took over a month, included brutal hand-to-hand combat, and produced staggering casualties — about 22,000 deaths for Japanese soldiers and 24,503 for U.S. personnel.

For some, the only way to end the war once and for all was to use the terrible power of nuclear weapons. So, the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb over the Japanese city of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, followed by another deployed against Nagasaki on August 9. The strikes killed an estimated 120,000 people, with many more succumbing to the effects of radiation sickness in the following weeks and months. On August 15, Emperor Hirohito publicly surrendered.

But, what if the more hawkish figures of Japan had prevailed and the nation did not capitulate, even after this blow? U.S. military strategists had already thought of this. Here's a look at some of their plans to deal with a resistant Japan in the waning days of World War II.