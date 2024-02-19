The Disturbing Final Words Of Charles Manson

James Buddy Day was surprised to get a phone call from Charles Manson. He'd written to Manson asking him for an interview but had little faith that the killer would actually call him. Yet here was Manson on the other side of the line. "What do you say to the most infamous mass murderer of all time if given the chance?" Day wondered (via LA Weekly). "I knew what I wanted: To hear Manson's story in his own words and to get his permission to make a documentary based on that story."

Over several weeks, the two men kept up regular phone correspondence. During one conversation Manson, unprovoked, claimed he had been railroaded and was an innocent. He was held responsible for the infamous murders of Sharon Tate and four others at her home on August 8 and 9, 1969, and the killings of Leno and Rosemary La Bianca in the early hours of August 10 (a jury convicted him of two other murders as well). "I didn't have nothing to do with killing those people," he told Day. "They knew I didn't have anything to do with it. They didn't want to hear it. I didn't get a defense; I didn't get to put on a trial." It was during one of these interviews that Manson also made the boast concerning his fame.