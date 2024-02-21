Why Rita Moreno Refused To Make Movies For 7 Years After Winning Her Oscar

Rita Moreno almost didn't attend the 1962 Academy Awards. At the time the nominees were announced, she was busy filming "Cry of Battle," in which she played the female lead, and filming was being done in the Philippines. Taking off for Hollywood could mean a delay in production. Moreno was also sure she had no chance of winning. Judy Garland's performance in "Judgment at Nuremberg" was lauded, even by Moreno herself, and Moreno expected Garland to take the Oscar.

A win at the Golden Globes convinced Moreno that there was at least a slim possibility that she could take the award, so she arranged to fly back to Los Angeles for the ceremony. But she still didn't think much of her chances. Where other stars might have practiced an acceptance speech, she practiced how to lose. Techniques rehearsed included appropriate facial expressions, denouncing the film she was nominated for — "West Side Story" — and denying that she even wanted the Oscar. The latter two pretenses were false; Moreno had enthusiastically embraced the part of Anita in "West Side Story," despite running into issues of racism, and despite not rating her chances, she desperately wanted to win.

Still, Moreno didn't have any speech prepared when she went into the theater for the ceremony. So when her name was called, she was taken completely off-guard. delivering one of the shortest acceptance speeches ever given at the Academy Awards. It was a triumph, but it wasn't a game-changer for Moreno's career. The ethnic barriers that had plagued her coming up through Hollywood, and affected her Oscar-winning part, endured — which helped convince Moreno to take a long break from movies.