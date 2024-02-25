The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Christopher Reeve

There was a time when it seemed like life rarely got as good as it was for Christopher Reeve. He was, after all, the embodiment of one of the most iconic superheroes ever created, and decades after he took to the screen as Superman, it's still argued whether or not it's his performance that remains the best. But still, even that was tinged with a bit of bitter sadness behind the scenes: When his father learned he'd gotten the role, he was wildly and supremely disappointed. Reeve's own theater colleagues — particularly William Hurt — told him that he was selling out by taking the part.

Then, of course, there's the elephant in the room: His 1995 accident. Reeve was thrown from his horse and paralyzed from the shoulders down, and he's been candid about how deeply devastating it was. In the documentary "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story," he said (via Variety), "It dawned on me that I had ruined my life and everyone else's." That's a heavy weight to bear ... even for Superman.

There's a footnote to this, too. Reeve faced post-accident life with the invaluable support of one particularly good friend — Robin Williams. When Glenn Close was interviewed for the documentary, she said that the two were so close that she fully believed that if Reeve hadn't passed away in 2004, Williams would not have died ten years later. Ultimately, Reeve's story is one of struggles — public and private — and inspiration found in the strength of the human spirit.