Why The Insanity Defense Didn't Work For Jeffrey Dahmer

The name Jeffrey Dahmer has become synonymous with the darkest depravity that human beings are capable of. Dahmer was born on May 21, 1960, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin before being raised for much of his adolescence in Ohio. As noted by Biography, Dahmer was a withdrawn child following an emotionally damaging hernia operation in his early years. At the same time, there was also tension between his parents which some analysts believe may have impacted his emotional development.

He committed his first murder at the age of 18 and went on to slaughter 16 more between 1978 and 1991. But while his 17 killings already put him among the worst serial killers in American history, it is the grim details of his treatment of his victims' remains that have remained especially notorious, with stomach-churning practices including necrophilia, the retention of body parts as trophies, and cannibalism among those that Dahmer later confessed to having done.

These do not sound like the actions of a sane person. But despite the horrors that he was accused of and his legal team claiming that he was of diminished responsibility due to his mental condition throughout the years of slaying, in court Dahmer was declared legally sane and fit to be sentenced for the 15 murders for which he was being tried. Here is why even crimes as monstrous as Dahmer's didn't lead to him being found insane, and what the consequences of that were.