Rules The Royal Family Bodyguards Have To Follow

The Royalty Protection Group is a specialty operation within the Metropolitan Police Service, so step one to becoming a royal bodyguard is being an officer in London's police service. Being chosen for royalty protection is extremely selective, requiring both an intense interview to test personality and temperament, as well as a thorough screening process to confirm that the candidate has the proper experience, training, and skills. Royal protection officers require such basic policing and close protection skills as firearms training, unarmed combat, first aid, advanced driving, reconnaissance, walking formations, protocol, and so on.

More advanced skills required include knowing how to keep your car from being hijacked and tactics to use when in a high-threat environment. But arguably even more important than these physical skills are the interpersonal skills necessary for dealing with celebrities and large crowds. Clear and calm communication capabilities are key, as well as the ability to defuse tense situations, resolve conflicts, have a keen awareness of one's surroundings, and have the flexibility to shift from plan to contingency plan to contingency plan. Knowing when to negotiate and when to remain firm to maintain order is also important.

Some combination of all of these soft skills will be put to use in every single assignment, and the planning for one official appearance by a senior member of the royal family can take months to coordinate. Clearly, patience is a requirement as well.