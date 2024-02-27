What Police Found At Caylee Anthony's Crime Scene

Jurors in the Casey Anthony case seemed to know that their verdict would be controversial. Four different jurors spoke to the press, all offering qualifications on the decision to find Anthony not guilty of murdering her daughter Caylee. None sounded happy with the verdict, and at least one avowed that, had the jury gone on its feelings alone, they would have found Anthony guilty. But the jurors all maintained that the prosecution failed to present enough compelling evidence to establish that Caylee was murdered beyond a reasonable doubt.

Not that evidence hadn't been presented, or that certain facts weren't established. Human child remains were found in the woods near the Anthony family's home in Orange County in 2008: a skull with duct tape over the mouth, a trash bag containing additional remains, a Winnie the Pooh blanket that had belonged to Caylee, and the remnants of a child's shirt and shorts. The Anthony house was searched for fiber and tissue samples. To that end, a vacuum cleaner and a pillow were confiscated. Police also found duct tape in the Anthonys' shed — of the same brand as that found on the skull. The evidence recovered was solid enough for authorities to confirm to the Orlando Sentinel that the remains belonged to Caylee Anthony, ruling out any hopes of her survival after being missing for over six months.