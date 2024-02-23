What Bob Marley: One Love's Cast Looks Like Compared To The Real-Life People

When Billboard asked Bob Marley's son, Ziggy, why he decided it was time for a large-scale, behind-the-scenes telling of his father's story, he gave a lovely and insightful answer: "Now is the time for this message of one love to be put into the global view. ... It's a very important time in the world, a very significant time in the world. We're on the edge of something."

Ziggy went on to explain that the film was the family's idea and was told in the way they wanted it to be told, which is wildly important. The family also had a major say when it came to casting, and Ziggy said that when it came to casting his father, it wasn't fluency with the Jamaican dialect or even musical ability that was most important, it was the ability to capture the depth of his emotion. Even the look came second, and it was Kingsley Ben-Adir who gave a performance that jumped off the audition tapes.

It was the same with casting Lashana Lynch as Rita Marley, and Ziggy said they felt so strongly about their casting choices that if the studio tried to overrule them, they just were going to pull their permission and scrap the entire project. Can a cast get a better recommendation than that? Probably not. That said, how much does the cast look like the real people they're portraying? Let's take a look.