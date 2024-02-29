The Tragic 1975 Death Of Rod Serling Explained

By 1975, Rod Serling had all but given up his television career. He was much happier teaching creative writing at Ithaca College in upstate New York. "There was a time when I wanted to reform television," he said in 1970 (via The New York Times). "Now I accept it for what it is. So long as I don't write beneath myself or pander my work, I'm not doing anyone a disservice."

That May, he was exercising on his treadmill when he had a heart attack, which was described in the press as a "minor myocardial infarction." The next month, he was back in the hospital in Syracuse with chest pains. He had suffered a second heart attack while at his vacation house in New York's Finger Lakes. Serling was still a household name and the press followed his health crisis, closely reporting his status from his first hospitalization to his last. As Serling lay in the hospital, he put down his thoughts on the tediousness of being bedridden. "The days are infinitely longer in the hospital, not only in chronology and in time passing but also in the actuality of the event," he said (via "As I Knew Him: My Dad, Rod Serling"). "They start early and last a long time."