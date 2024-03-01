What Happened To Fidel Castro's Body?

The Communist leader of Cuba, Fidel Castro, made many enemies during his long life as a revolutionary, especially in the U.S., the nation that had upheld an embargo against Castro's country for more than 60 years. Famously, the CIA and various groups of Cuban exiles plotted to assassinate the Cuban leader more than 600 times over half a century, with schemes that included the use of exploding cigars and a poisoned diving suit. Nevertheless, Castro survived, and on November 25, 2016, he died at the grand old age of 90 of natural causes, having ceded control of Cuba to his brother Raúl eight years earlier.

The death of Fidel Castro, known affectionately as El Comandante by his allies, was one of the biggest events in Cuban history, and while the expatriated Cuban communities living in Florida celebrated his demise, many of those in Havana were deeply shocked by the death of a seismic figure who had shaped their nation in a manner few have anywhere on the planet. As the Cuban playwright Norge Espinosa Mendoza observed: "It's the end of an era. In his time he managed to leave no one indifferent ... His charisma, his speeches, his impulses, and also his errors gave the world another view of Cuba" (via The Guardian). The scale of his state funeral, which involved his cremation and eventually interment in Havana, is a testament to his place in history.