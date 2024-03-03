What The Gorillaz Really Look Like In Real Life

When Gorillaz first burst onto the music scene with 2001's self-titled album — featuring the mega-hit "Clint Eastwood" — they were definitely something of a novelty. A bit of rap, a bit of lo-fi, a bit of dance, Gorillaz caught on not just because of their music, but because of their entire image. Their videos featured cartoon characters who were supposed to be the band members: the green-skinned founder and bassist Murdoc Alphonce "Faust" Niccals, multi-instrumentalist Noodle, the big, hulking drummer Russel Hobbs, and the empty-eyed singer, 2-D. At this point there's page upon webpage about these characters, their fictional lives, their evolution over time, and so forth. But for those not quite in the loop yet: No, these animated characters aren't the real band members. And also no, the characters aren't supposed to resemble any real people.

Ultimately, Gorillaz is two people: Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, who just made up Gorillaz' four animated characters. Within Gorillaz' actual, human band, Albarn does all of the music and Hewlett — who drew the ultra-cool "Tank Girl" comic series in the 1980s and '90s — does the art. Folks who were around in the mid-ish '90s might recognize the London-born Albarn from his other band, Blur, who you may know as "those guys who did 'Song 2.'" Blur is still around, though, as is Gorillaz. Albarn and Hewlett are well-known public figures, especially Albarn, as he performs on-stage during Gorillaz shows. But if you passed either of them on the street, you might not recognize them because of how ordinary they look.