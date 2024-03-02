Respected YouTubers Who Are Actually Terrible People

YouTube is a wonderful place, where someone might get a history lesson on an obscure topic on their lunch break, find some brilliant workout videos to follow along with before dinner, and then practice along with tutorials for every hobby ever imagined. But, like everything else the human race gets its grubby little hands on, there's also the potential to give some truly terrible people a platform for their awfulness and the opportunity to find fame for nefarious end goals.

Here's some numbers that are both shocking and not surprising (via The New York Times): Over the course of a three-month period in 2023, more than 10.5 million channels and 8.1 million were flagged for questionable content and ultimately removed. That's bad enough, but let's talk about when things get even more insidious. YouTubers can amass massive followings and fans, but it turns out that what's on the screen sometimes doesn't match what goes on when the cameras turn off. Shocking, right?

While it might not come as a surprise to anyone that content creators who post consistently horrible content really are terrible people, what about those who are highly respected? Those who post wholesome, innocent, or even thoughtful content? It turns out that even some of the most respected YouTubers have been accused, convicted, and even jailed over some stomach-turning behavior. Whether that's mommy vloggers hiding child abuse, the rich and famous exploiting — and sometimes assaulting — their fans, or power trips gone wrong, there's a lot to unpack here.