The Bible Rule Almost Everyone's Clothes Break

Folks familiar with the biblical book of Leviticus might recall a whole, big list of dos and don'ts regarding things that would have concerned semi-nomadic Hebrew tribespeople thousands of years ago. There are some rather respectful rules in there like standing up when an elderly person passes nearby and treating foreigners well. There are also awesome rules like not withholding wages for people and not cussing out the blind or the deaf. There are other, curious rules like not cutting your hair "at the sides" and not cross-breeding animals. And then finally there are some head-scratchers like not picking up grapes that fall in a vineyard and, well ... not wearing clothes made from different kinds of fabric.

It's not a stretch to say that many 21st-century people might blurt, "What? Who cares?" or some such thing when thinking about wearing mixed fabrics. And to be clear, "mixed" means interwoven — like when a label from The Gap says "70% polyester and 30% rayon" or something. But like many rules laid out in Leviticus, there's a rationale at work that fits the time. The cross-bred animal thing, for instance? Well, a mixed piece of livestock in a society of herders could cause major trouble for a property owner, especially if the mother dies in childbirth.

As for the mixed fabric thing, there are a couple specific reasons. Notably, mixed-fabric garments were restricted to members of the Hebraic priestly class. This ensured that only priests could get inside the Holy Place and the Holiest of Holies inside the Hebrew tabernacle and temple, which included their treasuries.