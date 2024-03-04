What Happened To Osama Bin Laden's Body?

American officials knew well before the May 2, 2011 raid that killed Osama Bin Laden that the man's body could be trouble. The option to take him alive was always there, and counterterrorism advisor John Brennan later told The Salt Lake Tribune that the men on the ground were prepared to bring Bin Laden into custody. But the brain behind 9/11 had long been wanted dead or alive, and if he were killed, his mortal remains would invite thorny political and religious questions.

How, for one, would Bin Laden's body be disposed of? Custom within Islam calls for a dead body to be buried as soon as possible, usually within 24 hours, and the body is to be washed and wrapped in cloth. Not observing proper rites could trigger calls for retribution, but any grave of Osama Bin Laden's could also potentially act as a shrine for his followers. And then there was the issue of proof. Up until the moment the raid was carried out, U.S. officials had no watertight proof that Bin Laden was in the Pakistani compound. If he was there, and if he was killed, the Obama administration would have to decide whether to provide proof that Bin Laden was dead. To do so could be a grotesque display that sparked another rallying cry for further violence. But releasing no proof could fuel conspiracy theories.

All these problems remained hypothetical until May 2, when SEAL Team Six infiltrated the compound and shot Bin Laden in the head. A wife's testimony and DNA tests confirmed it was him. Planning for his inevitably controversial burial began, and he was ultimately buried at sea.