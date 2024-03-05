11 Times Reporters Had Medical Emergencies On Live TV

In 2013, Utah CBS affiliate correspondent Brooke Graham was sent into the mountains to receive some pointers in cross-country skiing from members of The Utah Nordic Alliance, which runs youth and adult programs centered on the sport. Shortly after taking over from her colleagues, Graham seemed to get just a touch flustered — and then she passed out, falling flat onto her back. Then, there came a twist — Graham promptly sat up, responded in the affirmative when her interview subject asked if she was alright, and continued with the interview.

She finished the segment with no further difficulty, and in a subsequent post on her blog, she revealed the reason behind her sudden swoon, which actually makes a lot of sense if you're familiar with the effects of altitude. "I am known to faint any time I am in high altitudes and get too cold," she wrote, explaining that while she tried to alert the producer that she wasn't feeling well, the message wasn't relayed in time. When she received the cue to start the segment, she wrote that she "had to give it my best try even though I could feel my consciousness slipping away. You can see on the video what happens after that!" Graham, who can only be described as a real trooper, also shared that she "laughed many times watching this video and I do not want anyone to feel bad if they find themselves chuckling as I go down like a tree in the forest."